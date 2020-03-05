Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto van attack suspect Alek Minassian admits to carrying out attack in court documents

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 5, 2020 11:27 am
Updated March 5, 2020 11:28 am
Accused Toronto van attacker reveals motive to police
(September 2019) WARNING: This video contains disturbing content. A judge has released the police interrogation video of Alek Minassian, the van driver accused of a murderous rampage in Toronto in April 2018. As Eric Sorensen explains, it was an unthinkable act, but to Minassian, it was a mission.

TORONTO – A man who killed 10 people when he drove a van into crowds of pedestrians on a busy Toronto sidewalk in 2018 has admitted in a court document to planning and carrying out the attack.

Alek Minassian faces 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 of attempted murder in connection with the attack on April 23, 2018.

READ MORE: Van attack suspect Alek Minassian to be tried by judge alone in Toronto

The 27-year-old is in court for a pre-trial motion hearing where his lawyer is fighting over the admissibility of a statement he gave to a booking officer shortly after his arrest.

The two sides also agreed to a set of facts in the case, with the judge-alone trial set to begin next month.

READ MORE: Looking back at the Toronto van attack: How 7 minutes changed the city

Minassian told police shortly after the attack that he carried it out in retribution for years of sexual rejection and ridicule by women.

Story continues below advertisement

The judge has said the case will turn on Minassian’s state of mind at the time of the attack, not whether he did it.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CrimeToronto PoliceToronto crimeToronto Van AttackAlek MinassianYonge Street Van AttackAlek Minassian Trialnorth york van attackAlek Minassian Murder Trial
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.