Canada

COVID-19 outbreak declared after 4th case linked to Our Lady of Lourdes school in Kingston

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted November 12, 2020 12:18 pm
A fourth case of COVID-19 linked to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School in Kingston has prompted public health to declare an outbreak at the school.
The Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School Board says KFL&A Public Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Kingston, Ont., elementary school after a fourth case of the virus has been confirmed.

Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School was closed earlier this week due to three positive cases linked to the school.

Read more: School board extends Our Lady of Lourdes closure due to COVID-19 cases

At the time, public health did not declare an outbreak because it said none of the cases were transmitted in the school setting.

On Thursday, the board noted that this had changed, and that a fourth case had been linked to a previous case at the school over a span of two weeks.

An outbreak is declared when two linked, lab-confirmed cases occur in a school setting within 14 days, the board noted.

The school is meant to remain closed until Nov. 23, with staff and students working online instead.

According to the board, testing is only recommended if students or staff develop symptoms or are told to get tested by KFL&A Public Health. Close contacts will receive directions from the health unit.

Read more: Kingston elementary school temporarily closed due to 3 cases of COVID-19: board

At this time, most students have been deemed to be low risk, the board said. All are currently required to monitor for symptoms, and will continue their online learning until further notice.

Any changes to the number of cases reported at the school will be reported on Algonquin & Lakeshore Catholic District School Board’s COVID-19 reporting web page.

