Comments

Canada

Kingston elementary school temporarily closed due to 3 cases of COVID-19: board

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
The Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic School board has temporarily closed a Kingston elementary school due to three cases of COVID-19. Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic School board

The Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School Board announced Monday that students and staff are being told to stay home over Monday and Tuesday due to several COVID-19 cases linked to a Kingston elementary school.

The board said three positive cases of the virus have been identified at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School. It did not say how many staff versus how many students have tested positive.

As a result, all students and staff have been temporarily re-assigned to home for Monday and Tuesday. The board said Monday that an outbreak has not been called due to “due to the contact scenario.”

According to KFL&A Public Health’s website, an outbreak at a school is called when there are “at least two lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in staff or students reported within a 14-day period,” and “at least one of those cases has a clear link to being acquired within the school.”

The board said information has been communicated with affected families and staff via the SchoolMessenger application.

The temporary school closure allows more time to re-organize and replace impacted staff, a board statement said.

KFL&A Public Health and the school board did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

