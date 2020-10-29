Positive case of COVID-19 La Salle Secondary School in Kingston: LDSB

Send this page to someone via email

The Limestone District School Board (LDSB) has identified a positive case of COVID-19 at one of its Kingston high schools.

In a news release sent out Thursday afternoon, the board said KFL&A Public Health had identified a positive case at La Salle Intermediate and Secondary School on Oct. 29.

The school board would not identify whether the person who tested positive was a student or staff member, but the health unit’s COVID-19 dashboard identified only one case of the disease on Thursday, a male between the ages of 10 and 19 years old.

The board said the person is isolating at home and is following directives from KFL&A Public Health.

Affected members of the school community have been notified. At this time, the school remains open, the board said.