Canada

Positive case of COVID-19 La Salle Secondary School in Kingston: LDSB

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted October 29, 2020 3:28 pm
The Limestone District School Board has identified a positive case of COVID-19 at La Salle Intermediate and Secondary School.
The Limestone District School Board has identified a positive case of COVID-19 at La Salle Intermediate and Secondary School. Mike Postovit / Global Kingston

The Limestone District School Board (LDSB) has identified a positive case of COVID-19 at one of its Kingston high schools.

In a news release sent out Thursday afternoon, the board said KFL&A Public Health had identified a positive case at La Salle Intermediate and Secondary School on Oct. 29.

The school board would not identify whether the person who tested positive was a student or staff member, but the health unit’s COVID-19 dashboard identified only one case of the disease on Thursday, a male between the ages of 10 and 19 years old.

The board said the person is isolating at home and is following directives from KFL&A Public Health.

Affected members of the school community have been notified. At this time, the school remains open, the board said.

