School board extends Our Lady of Lourdes closure due to COVID-19 cases

The Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School Board (ALCDSB) has announced the extended closure of an elementary school due to previous COVID-19 cases.

On Sunday, the board said three cases of the virus were linked to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School. It therefore temporarily reassigned all students and staff online, closing the school until Wednesday.

Tuesday, the board extended that closure another 10 days, asking that students and staff return Monday, Nov. 23, pending public health’s directions.

On Monday, KFL&A Public Health said none of the three cases at the school were transmitted in a school setting, and therefore an outbreak had not been called. The health unit’s dashboard also noted that two females under the age of nine contracted the virus over the weekend, along with four other women.

Two more cases of COVID-19 were identified in the region between Monday and Tuesday. A male between the age of 10 and 19 and a woman in her 40s have contracted the virus.

ALCDSB said it could not comment on any confirmed cases of COVID-19 relating to the school going forward.

KFL&A Public Health did not immediately respond to a request for comment.