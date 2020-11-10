Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Traffic

23-year-old driver dead after pickup hits tree in North Middlesex

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted November 10, 2020 9:59 am
FILE.
FILE. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Middlesex County OPP say a 23-year-old from Lucan Biddulph Township was pronounced dead at the scene following a crash Monday night.

Police say they are waiting to release the deceased’s name until the family has been notified.

According to police, the crash occurred on Maguire Road near Ausable Drive in North Middlesex, at roughly 10:20 p.m. Monday.

Investigators say a pickup heading north on Maguire Road entered into the west ditch and struck a tree.

Police, emergency medical services, and Ailsa Craig fire services responded and the driver, and only person in the truck, was pronounced dead.

Maguire Road was closed between Ausable Dive and Prince William Street for roughly five hours.

Fatal CrashSingle Vehicle Crashmiddlesex oppPickup TruckLucan-BiddulphAilsa CraigNorth MiddlesexPrince William Streetvehicle strikes treeAusable Divemaguire road
