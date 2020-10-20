1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Milton: police

Halton Regional Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash in Milton, Ont.
Investigators believe the collision happened around 6 a.m. on Tuesday at Derry Road between McNiven Road and Twiss Road.
Police have closed off Derry Road and ask commuters to use Kilbride Road or Conservation Road as an alternative.
The road fatality is the second in as many days in the region. On Monday, an 81-year-old man was struck and killed crossing Maple Avenue, near Maple Crossing Boulevard, just after 7 a.m. in Burlington.
The man died in hospital from his injuries.
