Blueberries spill onto Mission roadway — for the second time in a month

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For the second time in a month, Mission, B.C., RCMP officers have had to deal with a sticky situation.

On July 9, a farmer’s load of blueberries spilled onto Lougheed Highway, creating a sticky, jammy mess, according to RCMP.

With blueberry harvesting season underway, on July 16, RCMP were called to the Horne Street overpass after crates of blueberries spilled onto the road.

“A witness reported the matter after seeing a motorcycle go slip-sliding through the mess, while other vehicles turned the matter into a very juicy incident indeed,” Mission RCMP quipped in a news release.

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“An officer attended and spoke with the truck driver, who was trying to clean up the spilled fruit, before the berries turned the stretch of roadway into a fruit-fly-freeway.”

RCMP said the driver blamed other farm workers for improperly loading the crates, but the officer reminded him that as the driver, he was ultimately responsible for ensuring the crates were properly secured.

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The driver received a ticket for operating with insecure cargo, under Section 35.03(2) of the BC Motor Vehicle Act.

2:01 Goopy mess shuts down stretch of highway southwest of Edmonton

Fortunately, no one was injured and the road was cleaned up, RCMP said.