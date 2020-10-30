Montreal at stable but ‘uncomfortable’ coronavirus plateau, public health says

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal has reached a stable but “uncomfortable” plateau as the second wave of the novel coronavirus continues, according to the city’s director of public health.

Dr. Mylène Drouin thanked the public for abiding by restrictions but said those efforts must be sustained to bring the number of COVID-19 cases down.

“At the end of the plateau, there are two options: it goes up or it goes down,” she said on Friday. “And of course we all want to see it go down.”

The city, which has been the epicentre of the virus’s outbreak in Canada, remains in a partial lockdown until at least Nov. 23. This includes the closure of gyms, bars, museums and the dining rooms of restaurants, as well as a ban on most gatherings.

Montreal is currently averaging 240 to 250 new cases of COVID-19 per day, according to Drouin. The hardest-hit areas include Parc-Extension, Côte-des-Neiges and Côte Saint-Luc.

There are 236 active outbreaks but Drouin said the majority are small and under control.

“I think we have a decrease in the number of outbreaks in workplace settings but we’re still seeing an increase in schools,” she said.

There are 93 outbreaks in schools, 62 in workplaces and 25 in daycares as of Friday. Drouin said there are 14 outbreaks in the community and 23 in health-care settings.

Drouin is urging any Montrealer who has symptoms or who may have been exposed to COVID-19 to go get tested.

