Health

Quebec reports 25 more coronavirus deaths and 1,030 new cases

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted October 29, 2020 11:11 am
Click to play video 'Quebec boosts mental health funding for youth, opposition calls for more help amid COVID-19 crisis' Quebec boosts mental health funding for youth, opposition calls for more help amid COVID-19 crisis
Quebec announced it is investing $25 million in mental health initiatives for young adults, teenagers and children as the province grapples with the pandemic's second wave.

Quebec’s novel coronavirus caseload stands at 103,844 as authorities reported 1,030 new infections Thursday.

The province also recorded 25 additional deaths linked to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. Eight of those deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.

The health crisis has claimed the lives of 6,214 Quebecers since March.

Read more: Quebec boosts mental health funding for youth, opposition calls for more help amid COVID-19 crisis

Hospitalizations continued to drop Thursday, falling by 17 to 509. Health authorities say 78 of those patients are in intensive care, a drop of 11 from the previous day.

Trending Stories

The most recent data about screening shows 27,370 tests conducted on Tuesday. The province has administered 3,052,900 tests to date.

Quebec Premier François Legault is expected to address the government’s response to the second wave of the pandemic on Thursday afternoon in the province’s capital. He will be joined by Health Minister Christian Dubé and Dr. Horacio Arruda, director of Quebec public health.

