Cyberattack at Montreal health centre prompts information system shutdown

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé confirmed Thursday that CIUSSS Centre-Ouest de Montreal, a regional health authority in Montreal, had been the victim of a cyberattack.

Dubé made the statement during a briefing on the province’s response to COVID-19.

According to Dubé, the attack took place Wednesday night.

“Our teams quickly realized that there had been these attacks, and, to protect the population’s data, particularly hospital data, the decision was taken to shut down the systems,” he said.

Read more: STM still investigating widespread outage sparked by ransomware attack

In a statement, the CIUSSS said that while front-line health services are being maintained, there could be delays as access to patient records and data is currently limited.

Story continues below advertisement

“As a preventive measure, Internet connectivity as well as external and remote access to our networks have been suspended,” CIUSSS Centre-Ouest de Montreal spokesperson Barry Morgan said in a written statement.

An investigation is currently underway with support from the Ministry of Health’s cybersecurity team.

The CIUSSS said that so far, there is nothing to suggest that patient or staff information has been accessed.

While Dubé didn’t specify the nature of the attack, he did say it was “significant,” and that other health facilities may have been targeted even beyond Quebec.

On Wednesday, federal agencies in the United States, including the FBI, issued a joint alert warning of ransomware activity targeting the health-care and public health sector.

“We have credible information of an increased and imminent cybercrime threat to U.S. hospitals and healthcare providers,” the alert reads.

“Malicious cyber actors are targeting the HPH Sector with Trickbot malware, often leading to ransomware attacks, data theft, and the disruption of healthcare services.”

The CIUSSS will be providing an update on the situation Thursday afternoon.

Advertisement