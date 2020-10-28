Drive-thru flu shots to be made available in Collingwood, Wasaga Beach, Stayner, Creemore

Send this page to someone via email

Beginning in November, drive-thru flu shots will be made available in Collingwood, Wasaga Beach, Creemore and Stayner, Ont., by appointment only

“We are very pleased to offer the South Georgian Bay community timely access to flu shots in a safe manner close to home during this COVID-19 pandemic,” Georgian Bay Family Health Organization’s lead physician, Dr. Harry O’Halloran, said in a statement.

“This year, more than ever, it’s important to get a flu shot in order to protect yourself, your family and our community, as we all work to avoid any undue stress on our health care system.”

The Collingwood drive-thru clinic will take place behind the Collingwood Lesion at 490 Ontario St., while the Wasaga Beach clinic will take place at the town’s COVID-19 assessment centre, in the parking lot behind the RecPlex at 1724 Mosley St.

Story continues below advertisement

Both clinics will open on Nov. 2 and are available to anyone living in South Georgian Bay.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

In Stayner, an appointment-based clinic will be available at the Stayner Medical Centre at 7477 Highway 26 on Nov. 5, 12 and 19 for rostered patients only. The clinic will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 5 and 12 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 19.

In Creemore, an appointment-based clinic will be available at the Creemore Medical Office at 1-15 Elizabeth St. on Nov. 5, 6, 12 and 13 for rostered patients only. The clinic will be open from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on those dates.

The drive-thru locations will offer the regular flu vaccine to anyone who’s six months of age or older. Limited supplies of high dose flu shots are available at a physician’s office or at some local pharmacies for people who are 65 and older with certain chronic health conditions.

As Ontario continues into the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, officials are encouraging people to get the flu shot to avoid overwhelming the health care system.

0:50 How getting your flu shot will change from last year How getting your flu shot will change from last year