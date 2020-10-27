Flu shot rates increase among Peterborough health-care workers: health unit

Send this page to someone via email

As health officials prepare for another flu season, Peterborough Public Health reports more area health-care workers received a flu shot last year.

According to its data, the median rate of the flu shot during the 2019-2020 flu season saw increases at the following:

Peterborough Regional Health Centre: Up 8.8 per cent

Long-term care facilities: Up 3.1 per cent

The health unit says during the last flu season, there were three flu outbreaks in total at PRHC and long-term care homes, compared to 10 during the 2018-19 flu season.

“Influenza vaccination provides important protection for health care workers and their patients,” stated Dr. Rosana Salvaterra, the medical officer of health. “It is impressive to see that more local healthcare workers took advantage of the flu shot last year, and I hope this year is even better. In this time of uncertainty, their leadership is a shining example of the actions that are needed to keep our community safe.”

Story continues below advertisement

The health unit notes PRHC has held several internal flu shot programs, along with incentivizing staff to get a flu shot.

This year’s flu vaccine is already available to health-care workers and available publicly at pharmacies and health-care providers.