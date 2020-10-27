Menu

Canada

Former Vancouver man seriously injured, dog dies in Okanagan hit and run

By Doris Maria Bregolisse Global News
Matty Rebman
West Kelowna RCMP are looking for a hit-and-run driver who killed a dog and left Matty Rebman with serious injuries. Courtesy: Matty Rebman/ Global News

A former Vancouver man is mourning the loss of his dog while recovering from serious injuries in hospital following a weekend hit and run in the Okanagan.

A friend of the injured man posted an appeal on social media for witnesses to the incident that left 35-year-old Matty Rebman with “a broken leg, fractures to his ribs, neck, and back.”

“If anybody knows who this hit-and-run driver was, have them do the right thing,” David Ryskamp said on Facebook.

RCMP say Rebman was struck while walking his dog along the 1300 block of Hudson Road in West Kelowna, just after midnight on Oct. 25.

The dog died at the scene, according to police.

“The blue sedan involved in the collision did not stop at the scene and was abandoned a short distance away at the intersection of Hudson Road and Concord Road in West Kelowna,” RCMP said in a press release.

Trending Stories

A search for the driver, including help from RCMP Police Dog Services, was unsuccessful.

Police say the vehicle has been seized and the investigation into who was driving at the time continues.

“We wish to commend all those who called police immediately and stopped to provide assistance and comfort to the pedestrian who lay injured in the roadway,” Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy stated.

“We are now encouraging anyone who witnessed the collision unfold to contact police immediately with your information. Furthermore, if any motorist has any dash camera footage, or homeowner with surveillance video of the event, they are urged to contact the West Kelowna RCMP immediately.”

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at http://www.crimestoppers.net.

