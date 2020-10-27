At least 2 dozen displaced by Penticton apartment fire

Send this page to someone via email

The residents of two dozen Penticton apartment units are being cared for by emergency support services after a serious fire early Tuesday morning.

The blaze, at a three-storey apartment complex in the 200 block of Elm Avenue, seriously damaged the structure.

The building overlooks Skaha Lake Park and Penticton’s fire chief said wind coming off the lake fanned the flames.

As of 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, fire Chief Larry Watkinson said firefighters hadn’t been able to fully search the building to verify everyone escaped safely.

At that point a structural engineering assessment was underway to determine if it was safe to send firefighters into the heavily damaged structure to do a more thorough search, the fire chief said.

Penticton’s fire chief said wind fanned the flames burning an apartment building early Tuesday morning. Judie Schinz

Watkinson described the initial fire scene as chaotic.

“We did have people looking for help, we just don’t know if they got out of the building,” Watkinson said.

“(There were) lots of people around, obviously. it was a very chaotic scene because of the wind and the fire. Fire crews aggressively attacked the fire. We just don’t know if everybody got out of the building because we haven’t been able to get into the building to conduct a full search of it yet.”

The fire was reported just after 4 a.m. Tuesday.