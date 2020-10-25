B.C. election 2020: Dan Ashton projected to win in Penticton

Send this page to someone via email

BC Liberal candidate Dan Ashton is projected to win the riding of Penticton for a third term.

As of 11 p.m., with 80 of 130 polls having reported, Ashton was leading with 4,521 votes, or 48.8 per cent.

Next was NDP candidate Toni Boot, the mayor of Summerland, with 34.4 per cent and 3,186 votes.

Ted Shumaker of the Green Party was third at 13.9 per cent, and 1,289 votes.

Heading into Saturday’s election, the BC Liberals had held the seat since 1996.

In the 2017 provincial election, Ashton won his second term after earning 52.8 per cent of the vote (14,470 votes).

Tarik Sayeed of the NDP was second at 28.7 per cent (7,874) with Connie Sahlmark in third at 18.5 per cent (5,061).

In 2013, Ashton was first elected with 45.8 per cent (11,536), five percentage points ahead of Richard Cannings of the NDP at 40.4 per cent (10,154).

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an unprecedented number of mail-in ballots were requested across B.C. this election. As mail-in ballots cannot be counted until after election night, this may change the outcome of this riding.