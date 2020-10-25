By the numbers: B.C.’s 2020 election

The voting is done in B.C.’s 2020 provincial election and Global News has projected an NDP majority government, though there’s plenty left unsettled due to a massive glut of mail-in ballots.
Three parties are projected to have won seats, while the BC Conservative party was shut out, though appeared to have played spoiler in at least a few ridings.
As of Sunday, a Global News decision desk has not projected a winner in a number of close ridings.
But we do have data from Elections BC on where things stand at this point. We’ve used the unofficial results to highlight some of the most interesting numbers to come out of this year’s unprecedented election.
Races too close to call
12
Ballots counted so far
1,208,326
Uncounted ballots
At least 600,000
Incumbents defeated or trailing
10
Liberal seat loss or trailing
12
Green seat loss or trailing
1
NDP seat loss or trailing
0
Cabinet ministers reelected
14
Women elected
35 (40.2%)
Biggest margin of victory (so far)
7,460 votes
Premier John Horgan in Langford-Juan de Fuca.
Smallest margin of victory (so far)
124 votes
NDP candidate Henry Yao leads BC Liberal Alexa Loo in Richmond-South Centre.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an unprecedented number of mail-in ballots were requested across B.C. this election. As mail-in ballots cannot be counted until after election night, this may change these numbers.
