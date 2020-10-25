By the numbers: B.C.’s 2020 election

Send this page to someone via email

The voting is done in B.C.’s 2020 provincial election and Global News has projected an NDP majority government, though there’s plenty left unsettled due to a massive glut of mail-in ballots.

Three parties are projected to have won seats, while the BC Conservative party was shut out, though appeared to have played spoiler in at least a few ridings.

As of Sunday, a Global News decision desk has not projected a winner in a number of close ridings.

But we do have data from Elections BC on where things stand at this point. We’ve used the unofficial results to highlight some of the most interesting numbers to come out of this year’s unprecedented election.

Races too close to call

12

Ballots counted so far

1,208,326

Uncounted ballots

At least 600,000

Incumbents defeated or trailing

10

Liberal seat loss or trailing

12

Green seat loss or trailing

1

NDP seat loss or trailing

0

Cabinet ministers reelected

14

Women elected

35 (40.2%)

Biggest margin of victory (so far)

7,460 votes

Premier John Horgan in Langford-Juan de Fuca.

Smallest margin of victory (so far)

124 votes

NDP candidate Henry Yao leads BC Liberal Alexa Loo in Richmond-South Centre.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an unprecedented number of mail-in ballots were requested across B.C. this election. As mail-in ballots cannot be counted until after election night, this may change these numbers.