Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

Huron County OPP looks to public for information following serious crash in South Huron

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted October 25, 2020 2:15 pm
Global News

Huron County OPP are asking the public to come forward if they have information on a serious collision that happened Saturday afternoon.

Police say around 2:50 p.m., officers responded to a crash involving a motorcycle, a car and a white pickup truck pulling two grain bins southbound on Airport Line, between Kirkton Road and Huron Street in the Municipality of South Huron.

Read more: 1 dead, 1 injured after ATVs crash north of Colborne: Northumberland OPP

Investigations show the motorcycle and car were attempting to pass the white pickup truck pulling the grain bins.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to hospital with serious injuries while the passenger was taken to hospital with minor injuries. There’s no word on the conditions of the drivers of the car and pickup truck.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Police say there may have been several vehicles between the motorcycle and the pickup truck pulling the grain bins.

Read more: Man fatally hit by passing transport truck after road rage incident on Highway 401 in Toronto: OPP

Police are looking to speak with anyone travelling in this group of vehicles, anyone travelling on Airport Line around the time of the collision, or anyone who may have passed the white pickup truck pulling the grain bins around this area.

Those with information are asked to call the Huron County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Investigations are ongoing.

Click to play video 'Video captures nasty dump truck crash on QEW in Burlington: OPP' Video captures nasty dump truck crash on QEW in Burlington: OPP
Video captures nasty dump truck crash on QEW in Burlington: OPP
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
PoliceOPPCrashCollisionHuron Countywitnesseshuron county opppolice crashPolice CollisionHuron County OPP collision
Flyers
More weekly flyers