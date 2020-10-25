Huron County OPP looks to public for information following serious crash in South Huron

Send this page to someone via email

Huron County OPP are asking the public to come forward if they have information on a serious collision that happened Saturday afternoon.

Police say around 2:50 p.m., officers responded to a crash involving a motorcycle, a car and a white pickup truck pulling two grain bins southbound on Airport Line, between Kirkton Road and Huron Street in the Municipality of South Huron.

Investigations show the motorcycle and car were attempting to pass the white pickup truck pulling the grain bins.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to hospital with serious injuries while the passenger was taken to hospital with minor injuries. There’s no word on the conditions of the drivers of the car and pickup truck.

Police say there may have been several vehicles between the motorcycle and the pickup truck pulling the grain bins.

Police are looking to speak with anyone travelling in this group of vehicles, anyone travelling on Airport Line around the time of the collision, or anyone who may have passed the white pickup truck pulling the grain bins around this area.

Those with information are asked to call the Huron County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Investigations are ongoing.

