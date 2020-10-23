Menu

Man dead after road rage incident, fight on Highway 401 in Toronto: OPP

By Nick Westoll Global News
The incident happened on the westbound lanes of Highway 401 at around 6:45 p.m. on Friday.
The incident happened on the westbound lanes of Highway 401 at around 6:45 p.m. on Friday. Ontario Ministry of Transportation

Ontario Provincial Police say a man is dead and a man is in custody after a fight on Highway 401 in Toronto Friday evening.

An OPP spokesperson told Global News a road rage incident happened at around 6:45 p.m. on the westbound lanes of the highway in the area of Avenue Road.

The spokesperson said a fight occurred between two people. One of those involved reportedly went into a live lane of traffic and was subsequently hit by a vehicle.

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News a man died at the scene.

Read more: Toronto man arrested in alleged road rage incident that left 5 injured in Hwy. 401 crash

Police said a person was taken into custody.

Details of the initial interaction and the circumstances leading up to the fight weren’t clear as of Friday evening.

Officers closed the westbound lanes of Highway 401 near the scene of the collision.

Anyone with information was asked to call police at 416-235-4981.

