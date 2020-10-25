1 dead, 1 injured after ATVs crash north of Colborne: Northumberland OPP

Send this page to someone via email

One person has died and another is in hospital after two all-terrain vehicles crashed in Northumberland County on Saturday evening.

According to Northumberland OPP, just before 5 p.m., emergency crews responded to a report of a collision involving two ATVs on County Road 21 just east of County Road 25, about 12 km north of the town of Colborne in Cramahe Township.

OPP say both ATVs travelling on County Road 21 (known locally as Dundonald Road) were towing utility trailers full of wood when they flipped over into the north-side ditch.

Police say both riders were transported by paramedics to an area hospital.

#NthldOPP continue to investigate a fatal collision involving 2 ATVs that occurred just before 5pm today on Cty Rd 21 just east of Cty Rd 25 in @CramaheTownship. One rider has been pronounced deceased, the other rider remains in hospital with unknown injuries.^kj pic.twitter.com/gJ86C4SA5d — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) October 25, 2020

One rider was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The victim has been identified as Jason King, 50, of Alnwick-Haldimand Township.

The other, a 27-year-old rider from Cobourg, remains in hospital with unknown injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

It’s the second fatal crash in Cramahe Township in as many days after two motorcycles collided on County Road 2 on Friday.