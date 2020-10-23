1 dead, 2 others injured after motorcycles collide in Cramahe Township: Northumberland OPP

One person has died and two others seriously injured following a collision between two motorcyclists in Cramahe Township on Friday afternoon.
According to Northumberland OPP, around 2:45 p.m., two motorcycles collided on County Road 2 (Toronto St.), just west of the town of Colborne.
Police say three riders were first transported by paramedics to Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg.
At 6 p.m. OPP say one of the three has died and a passenger on one of the bikes has been since transported by Ornge air ambulance to a Toronto trauma centre with critical injuries.
The name of the victim has yet to be released.
County Road 2 is expected to be closed for several hours between Ontario Street and Townline Road as police investigate.
The cause of the collision has yet to be determined.
