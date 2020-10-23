1 dead, 2 others injured after motorcycles collide in Cramahe Township: Northumberland OPP

Send this page to someone via email

One person has died and two others seriously injured following a collision between two motorcyclists in Cramahe Township on Friday afternoon.

According to Northumberland OPP, around 2:45 p.m., two motorcycles collided on County Road 2 (Toronto St.), just west of the town of Colborne.

Police say three riders were first transported by paramedics to Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg.

At 6 p.m. OPP say one of the three has died and a passenger on one of the bikes has been since transported by Ornge air ambulance to a Toronto trauma centre with critical injuries.

The name of the victim has yet to be released.

#NthldOPP currently on scene of a collision involving 2 motorcycles in @CramaheTownship. Cty. Rd 2 between Ontario St & Townline Rd. Will be closed for several hours while police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision. Please avoid this area. ^kj pic.twitter.com/WZlbpk5eKg — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) October 23, 2020

County Road 2 is expected to be closed for several hours between Ontario Street and Townline Road as police investigate.

The cause of the collision has yet to be determined.

