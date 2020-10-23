Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Traffic

1 dead, 2 others injured after motorcycles collide in Cramahe Township: Northumberland OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Three people have been seriously injured after two motorcycles collided on County Road 2 near Colborne on Friday afternoon.
Three people have been seriously injured after two motorcycles collided on County Road 2 near Colborne on Friday afternoon. Northumberland OPP

One person has died and two others seriously injured following a collision between two motorcyclists in Cramahe Township on Friday afternoon.

According to Northumberland OPP, around 2:45 p.m., two motorcycles collided on County Road 2 (Toronto St.), just west of the town of Colborne.

Read more: Trent Lakes mayor urges photo radar for Peterborough County Road 507 following latest death

Police say three riders were first transported by paramedics to Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg.

At 6 p.m. OPP say one of the three has died and a passenger on one of the bikes has been since transported by Ornge air ambulance to a Toronto trauma centre with critical injuries.

The name of the victim has yet to be released.

Story continues below advertisement

County Road 2 is expected to be closed for several hours between Ontario Street and Townline Road as police investigate.

Trending Stories

The cause of the collision has yet to be determined.

Click to play video 'Video captures nasty dump truck crash on QEW in Burlington: OPP' Video captures nasty dump truck crash on QEW in Burlington: OPP
Video captures nasty dump truck crash on QEW in Burlington: OPP

 

Advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CobourgMotorcycleNorthumberland CountyMotorcycle CrashNorthumberland OPPMotorcycle CollisionColborneCounty Road 2
Flyers
More weekly flyers