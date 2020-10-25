B.C. election 2020: Mike Starchuck is projected to take Surrey-Cloverdale

Send this page to someone via email

BC NDP candidate Mike Starchuck is projected to win in Surrey-Cloverdale.

The riding was a crucial target for the BC NDP and was seen as possibly the BC Liberals’ most vulnerable Surrey seat.

Starchuk, a former city councillor and former firefighter, appears to have cinched it for the BC NDP however.

The Liberals have won the seat in every election since it was created in 1991, though in 2017 they finished just 2,200 votes ahead of the New Democrats — the riding’s closest-ever result.

BC Liberal incumbent Marvin Hunt served a previous term as MLA for Surrey Panorama and is a former Surrey city councillor.

Story continues below advertisement

1:18 Decision BC: the fight for Surrey votes Decision BC: the fight for Surrey votes

Both NDP Leader John Horgan and Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson made multiple campaign stops in Surrey, which is home to a crucial nine seats.

Mayor Doug McCallum’s plan to transition from the Surrey RCMP to a municipal police force was one of the key issues in the campaign, with the BC Liberals promising to hold a referendum on the issue.

Surrey is also home to the province’s largest school district with overcrowded schools and hundreds of portables, making education another key issue.

The NDP’s promise to complete a SkyTrain extension out to Langley also played a role on the campaign trail.

Story continues below advertisement

You can find a full list of ridings and results here, and full B.C. 2020 provincial election coverage here.

2017 Election Results

BC Liberals: Marvin Hunt — 11,171 votes (48%)

BC NDP: Rebecca Smith — 8,976 votes (38.6%)

BC Greens: Aleksandra Muniak — 2,871 votes (12.37%)

Libertarian: Peter Poelstra — 263 (1.1%)

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an unprecedented number of mail-in ballots were requested across B.C. this election. As mail-in ballots cannot be counted until after election night, these results are not final.