Ontario reports 821 new coronavirus cases with only just over 24K tests processed

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Ontario provides more details on allowing dance classes to resume in COVID-19 hot spots

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ford defends decision to allow dance studios to operate but not fitness centres' Coronavirus: Ford defends decision to allow dance studios to operate but not fitness centres
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario Premier Doug Ford defended his government’s decision to allow for dance studios in modified Stage 2 regions to reopen, but not fitness studios, saying the former will often see the same people or “cohorts” while it may not be the case in fitness-related businesses.

TORONTO — Dance classes are being allowed to resume, with certain restrictions, in Ontario’s COVID-19 hot spots.

The classes weren’t allowed to operate after the province imposed stricter regulations, which included closing gyms, in areas where infections have been rising.

The Ontario government said it’s now clarifying that classes for teaching or training amateur and professional dancers are permitted to operate, provided certain conditions are met.

That means dance classes may resume in the hot spot areas of Toronto, Ottawa, Peel Region and York Region.

Read more: Ontario allows dance studios in COVID-19 hot spots to reopen

Premier Doug Ford said on Tuesday that dance classes could resume while gyms had to remain closed because the classes involve set groups.

“They have a cohort, if you want to call it that, compared to the fitness centres,” said Ford. “I don’t think you can compare the dance studios, with certain students over and over again, to fitness areas.”

The government said the change also recognizes that dance styles such as ballet, hip hop, and ballroom can still be taught and practised safely when certain measures are followed.

Click to play video 'Dance studios urging Ontario government to allow them to reopen' Dance studios urging Ontario government to allow them to reopen

Those measures include mandatory pre-registration for participants, no dance competitions, and any areas with weights or exercise machines must be closed.

Dance classes that do not meet the specified criteria, like Zumba classes, will not be permitted.

The province is currently reviewing COVID-19 protocols for gyms and fitness facilities after an outbreak at a cycling studio in Hamilton spread to more than 70 people even though the location adhered to government rules.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
