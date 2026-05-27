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Canada

Body of 2nd ice fisher reported missing in March recovered: N.S. RCMP

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted May 27, 2026 12:20 pm
1 min read
An RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent during a news conference in St. John's, N.L., on Saturday, June 24, 2023. View image in full screen
An RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent during a news conference in St. John's, N.L., on Saturday, June 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
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The body of a second ice fisher who was reported missing more than two months ago in Belleisle, N.S., has been recovered, according to RCMP.

Annapolis District RCMP and the Annapolis Royal Volunteer Fire Department were called at around 11:30 p.m. on March 10 after two men aged 73 and 77 did not return from ice fishing near Little Brook Lane.

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RCMP and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre conducted air searches overnight, while fire services searched the water.

The body of one of the men was found the next afternoon.

In a Wednesday update, RCMP said officers responded to a report of a body found on the shore of the Annapolis River on May 22.

“The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service was engaged and confirmed that the remains were those of the second missing ice fisher,” RCMP said in a release.

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“Our thoughts are with both men’s loved ones at this difficult time.”

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