Canada

Search underway for missing ice fisher in N.S., second man found deceased

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted March 11, 2026 2:45 pm
1 min read
FILE - The men, aged 73 and 77 were reported missing on Tuesday night. Police said the body one of the men was found Wednesday afternoon, and the search continues for the second person. View image in full screen
FILE - The men, aged 73 and 77 were reported missing on Tuesday night. Police said the body one of the men was found Wednesday afternoon, and the search continues for the second person. JF
RCMP say a multi-agency search is underway Wednesday for a man who went missing while ice fishing in Belleisle, N.S.

Annapolis District RCMP and fire services were first called Tuesday at 11:30 p.m. for a report of two men, aged 73 and 77, who hadn’t returned from fishing near Little Brook Lane.

RCMP and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre conducted air searches overnight, while fire services searched the water.

Police said the body one of the men was found Wednesday afternoon, and the search continues for the second man.

“Residents are asked to avoid the immediate area and please stay off the ice,” RCMP said in a news release.

Ground search and rescue crews, the Civil Air Search and Rescue Association (CASARA) and the Department of Natural Resources are also helping in the search.

