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Canada

2 injured after aircraft engine failure forces emergency landing in Ontario

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted May 27, 2026 12:27 pm
1 min read
Transport Canada has been made aware of an incident Tuesday where a small aircraft experienced engine failure, forcing an emergency landing. View image in full screen
Transport Canada has been made aware of an incident Tuesday where a small aircraft experienced engine failure, forcing an emergency landing. File / Global News
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Two individuals were transported to hospital following a small aircraft collision in Fergus.

The aircraft was experiencing engine trouble and was forced to make an emergency landing in a field, sending two people to hospital with minor injuries, police said.

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Emergency crews responded around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday along Beatty Line between Sideroad 10 and Sideroad 5 in Centre Wellington Township.

The general aviation aircraft experienced an engine malfunction before making the emergency landing, according to OPP.

Two occupants on board suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a local hospital for assessment.

Transport Canada has been notified and the investigation is ongoing.

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