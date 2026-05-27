2 injured after aircraft engine failure forces emergency landing in Ontario

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Two individuals were transported to hospital following a small aircraft collision in Fergus.

The aircraft was experiencing engine trouble and was forced to make an emergency landing in a field, sending two people to hospital with minor injuries, police said.

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Emergency crews responded around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday along Beatty Line between Sideroad 10 and Sideroad 5 in Centre Wellington Township.

The general aviation aircraft experienced an engine malfunction before making the emergency landing, according to OPP.

Two occupants on board suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a local hospital for assessment.

Transport Canada has been notified and the investigation is ongoing.