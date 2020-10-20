Active coronavirus cases continue to reach new heights in Saskatchewan

Active coronavirus cases have reached a new high for the fourth consecutive day in Saskatchewan on Tuesday.

There are currently 427 active cases in the province, health officials said. Active cases are total cases less recoveries and deaths.

Health officials said there were 44 new cases in the daily update, with the overall total for the province growing to 2,439 since the first case was reported in March. They added two cases, one pending and one previously assigned to the north central zone, were deemed out-of-province and removed.

According to a press release, most of the new cases are located in the Saskatoon zone with 20, while there are seven in north east, five in north central, three each in north west and Regina, two each in far north west and central east and the rest in far north east and south central.

Story continues below advertisement

Health officials said Saskatoon’s new cases continue to be primarily linked with outbreaks at local nightclubs. The Saskatoon zone was the most active cases with 101 and public health investigations are underway to determine the source of transmission for all new cases.

In the province, 18 people are currently in hospital with COVID-19 — 16 are receiving inpatient care and two are in intensive care.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Fourteen more people have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 1,987.

There have been 25 COVID-19-related deaths in Saskatchewan.

According to a press release, 2,513 COVID-19 tests were performed on Monday in Saskatchewan. To date, 235,530 tests have been carried out in the province.

Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer, Dr. Saqib Shahab, is updating the coronavirus situation in the province at 2:30 p.m.

Global News is livestreaming the press conference.

More to come…

1:16 Divas Nightclub in Saskatoon temporarily closes after coronavirus outbreak declared Divas Nightclub in Saskatoon temporarily closes after coronavirus outbreak declared

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Story continues below advertisement

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

Advertisement