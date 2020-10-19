Menu

Health

Regina’s drive-thru coronavirus testing now 7 days a week

By Roberta Bell Global News
Posted October 19, 2020 2:14 pm
Click to play video 'How drive-thru coronavirus testing will work in Saskatchewan' How drive-thru coronavirus testing will work in Saskatchewan
Here's how drive-thru coronavirus testing works in Regina.

Regina’s drive-thru coronavirus testing site has expanded its operating hours to be open every day of the week.

Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) staff are now testing people between 1 and 7 p.m. daily at the International Trade Centre at Evraz Place at 1700 Elphinstone St., according to a tweet Monday morning.

Story continues below advertisement

When the site launched on Sept. 8, it was advertised as open from 4 until 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturdays.

On that first day, staff completed 260 swabs in the four hours the site was open.

At the time, the SHA said increasing service was an option based on demand.

There is also a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Saskatoon, located at 3630 Thatcher Ave. Its operating hours are from noon until 7:15 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and on Saturdays and Sundays from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

