Regina’s drive-thru coronavirus testing now 7 days a week

Regina’s drive-thru coronavirus testing site has expanded its operating hours to be open every day of the week.

Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) staff are now testing people between 1 and 7 p.m. daily at the International Trade Centre at Evraz Place at 1700 Elphinstone St., according to a tweet Monday morning.

Drive thru testing in Regina is now available daily from 1 – 7 pm. To get all the details on testing, including for travelers, results and the '48 hour rule' scroll to the bottom of this page of the @SKGov website: https://t.co/ZJhhFEtiRJ https://t.co/L3apDN0Pfy — Saskatchewan Health Authority (@SaskHealth) October 19, 2020

When the site launched on Sept. 8, it was advertised as open from 4 until 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturdays.

On that first day, staff completed 260 swabs in the four hours the site was open.

At the time, the SHA said increasing service was an option based on demand.

There is also a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Saskatoon, located at 3630 Thatcher Ave. Its operating hours are from noon until 7:15 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and on Saturdays and Sundays from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

