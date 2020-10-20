B.C. election 2020: Green leader Furstenau heads to Metro Vancouver Tuesday with eye on new seat

Send this page to someone via email

BC Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau is hoping to turn her momentum from the televised leaders’ debate into a historic first seat on the mainland.

Furstenau will be in Horseshoe Bay on Tuesday in the riding of West Vancouver-Sea to Sky. The BC Greens finished second in the riding in 2017 and are hoping to improve on the result with candidate Jeremy Valeriote.

BC Liberal incumbent Jordan Sturdy is running again, and he won by a little more than 3,500 votes last election. But the Greens believe Furstenau’s debate performance and the BC Liberals’ dropping popularity could lead to an upset victory.

2:07 BC Green Party Leader Profile BC Green Party Leader Profile

Furstenau will be focused on economic recovery from COVID-19 and support for the tourism sector.

Story continues below advertisement

The BC Greens have created a plan for the tourism sector including allocating $300 million to create a six-month rent subsidy program for small businesses. For qualifying businesses, the Greens have promised to cover 25 per cent of the rental costs. To qualify, small businesses are limited to $50,000 in monthly rent costs.

BC NDP Leader John Horgan is once again heading to the riding of Coquitlam-Burke Mountain. Horgan is focused on seniors’ care and will be hosting a round-table discussion with seniors. Former MP Fin Donnelly will be alongside Horgan.

The NDP have promised to launch a Silver Alert system if elected. The plan is to work with community groups and the BC Seniors Advocate to develop a system to help assist first responders locate missing seniors, particularly those with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

1:59 Decision BC: Focus on NDP Leader John Horgan Decision BC: Focus on NDP Leader John Horgan

Horgan is also committing to expanding publicly funded home care to provide better care and help with daily living including bathing, dressing and meal preparation.

Story continues below advertisement

Tuesday afternoon will see Horgan head to the riding of North Vancouver-Seymour with local candidate Susie Chant. Chant, a nurse, will be part of a roundtable with Horgan on nursing issues.

The NDP have promised to create B.C.’s second medical school, which would be based in Surrey. The new school would increase training for doctors, nurse practitioners, nurses and other health professionals.

2:04 Who is BC Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson? Who is BC Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson?

BC Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson will be at Nicomekl Farms in Surrey on Tuesday to talk about the Agricultural Land Commission.

The Liberals have promised to change farming rules and implement reforms to the Agricultural Land Commission that restore the rights of farming and ranching families to earn supplemental income on their farms and opportunities for reasonable forms of secondary residences on farm land.

Wilkinson is also expected to announce improving access to farm workers by reducing obstacles to the recruitment of skilled and semi-skilled labour.

Story continues below advertisement

The Liberal leader’s afternoon will be spent in Richmond, first with a visit to Teresa Wat’s campaign office. The Liberals have spent a lot of time in Richmond trying to protect the four seats the party win in 2017.