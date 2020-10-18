Menu

Comments

Health

WRHA’s taxi driver who drove people to COVID-19 testing, tests positive

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted October 18, 2020 12:05 pm
A health worker prepares Sinovac Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine during the 3rd phase trials at the Acibadem Hospital in Istanbul, Turkey, 09 October 2020.
A health worker prepares Sinovac Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine during the 3rd phase trials at the Acibadem Hospital in Istanbul, Turkey, 09 October 2020. EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

A taxi driver hired by the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA) to drive clients to testing sites has tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesperson for the WRHA confirmed a Blue Line driver tested positive for COVID-19.

Read more: A list of potential coronavirus exposures in Manitoba for the past two weeks

“The company provides transportation services to the WRHA, including driving clients to COVID-19 testing sites and to adult day programs,” the spokesperson said.

“We are actively working with Blue Line and Public Health to investigate any possible exposure to WRHA clients.”

The WRHA didn’t have any information to provide on whether the taxi driver had been given the proper personal protective equipment.

The province advised of the exposure for Blueline Taxi passengers in a four-door Prius sedan, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Oct. 3 to Oct. 9.

