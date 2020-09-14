A list of potential coronovirus exposures in Manitoba for the past week

Starting Monday, Sept. 14, Global Winnipeg will start keeping track of all the potential exposures to COVID-19 in one easy-to-see list. After the exposures have been on the list for a week, they will be deleted.
Information on past exposures can be found at the Province of Manitoba website.
Monday, Sept. 14
- None reported so far
Sunday, Sept. 13
- None reported so far
Saturday, Sept. 12
[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]
- None reported so far
Friday, Sept. 11
- Ecole New Era School, Brandon – 8:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Trending Stories
Thursday, Sept. 10
- Beaverlodge Elementary School – 9:30 a.m. – 3:35 p.m.
- Daniel McIntyre College – 1 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.
- John Pritchard School – 8:15 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 9
- Daniel McIntyre Collegiate – 9 a.m – 11 a.m.
- John Pritchard School – 8:15 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 8
- John Pritchard School – 8:15 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Churchill High School, Room 20 – 8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
- Winnipeg Transit Route 16 – Graham and Vaughan, 7:40 a.m. – 8:11 a.m.
How to correctly wear a mask or face covering
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments