Health

A list of potential coronovirus exposures in Manitoba for the past week

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted September 14, 2020 11:04 am
Sign on anonymous shuttered building saying ‘Temporary closure for Covid 19’ during the Covid 19 coronavirus pandemic.
Sign on anonymous shuttered building saying ‘Temporary closure for Covid 19’ during the Covid 19 coronavirus pandemic. Getty Images

Starting Monday, Sept. 14, Global Winnipeg will start keeping track of all the potential exposures to COVID-19 in one easy-to-see list. After the exposures have been on the list for a week, they will be deleted.

Information on past exposures can be found at the Province of Manitoba website.

Monday, Sept. 14

  • None reported so far

Sunday, Sept. 13

  • None reported so far

Saturday, Sept. 12

  • None reported so far

Friday, Sept. 11

  • Ecole New Era School, Brandon – 8:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 10

  • Beaverlodge Elementary School – 9:30 a.m. – 3:35 p.m.
  • Daniel McIntyre College – 1 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.
  • John Pritchard School – 8:15 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 9

  • Daniel McIntyre Collegiate – 9 a.m – 11 a.m.
  • John Pritchard School – 8:15 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 8

  • John Pritchard School – 8:15 a.m. – 3 p.m.
  • Churchill High School, Room 20 – 8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
  • Winnipeg Transit Route 16 – Graham and Vaughan, 7:40 a.m. – 8:11 a.m.
How to correctly wear a mask or face covering
How to correctly wear a mask or face covering
