Crime

RCMP Major Crimes investigating human remains found in Maskwacis house fire

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted October 16, 2020 3:13 pm
A file photo of the Maskwacis RCMP detachment.
A file photo of the Maskwacis RCMP detachment. Sarah Kraus/ Global News

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit has taken over an investigation after human remains were found in a burned-down home on Samson Cree Nation.

RCMP describe the death as suspicious.

The fire happened on Oct. 1. Maskwacis RCMP responded to a 911 call about a house fire shortly after 11 p.m. RCMP and firefighters were on scene.

Early the next morning, human remains were found in the burnt home.

“An investigation into the cause of the fire remains ongoing,” Maskwacis RCMP said in a news release Friday. “The RCMP Major Crimes Unit have responded to carry the investigation into the death.”

The identity of the person who was found dead has not yet been confirmed.

