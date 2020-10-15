WATCH LIVE: CKNW B.C. leaders’ debate

Send this page to someone via email

VANCOUVER – All three parties in the B.C. election have now released their platforms outlining their promises if they get elected on Oct. 24.

The Greens unveiled their platform on Wednesday, with Sonia Furstenau promising a stronger, more equitable and sustainable province.

Part of the platform includes bolstering income security with a move towards a basic income program.

Furstenau, NDP Leader John Horgan and B.C. Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson are scheduled to participate in a debate today on CKNW radio in Vancouver.

Elections BC says it is receiving an unprecedented number of requests for mail-in ballots during the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the end of Tuesday, the agency says almost 139,000 vote-by-mail packages had been returned, which is about 20 per cent of the estimated 699,000 registered voters who have asked for the mail-in ballots.

— With files from Global News

