Politics

WATCH LIVE: CKNW B.C. leaders’ debate

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 15, 2020 12:57 pm
Click to play video ''

VANCOUVER – All three parties in the B.C. election have now released their platforms outlining their promises if they get elected on Oct. 24.

The Greens unveiled their platform on Wednesday, with Sonia Furstenau promising a stronger, more equitable and sustainable province.

Read more: B.C. election: CKNW leaders’ debate set for Oct. 15

Part of the platform includes bolstering income security with a move towards a basic income program.

BC Green Party unveils $10-billion 'liveability' platform
BC Green Party unveils $10-billion ‘liveability’ platform

Furstenau, NDP Leader John Horgan and B.C. Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson are scheduled to participate in a debate today on CKNW radio in Vancouver.

Read more: B.C. election 2020 promise tracker: What the major parties are pledging

Elections BC says it is receiving an unprecedented number of requests for mail-in ballots during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advanced polls open across British Columbia
Advanced polls open across British Columbia

At the end of Tuesday, the agency says almost 139,000 vote-by-mail packages had been returned, which is about 20 per cent of the estimated 699,000 registered voters who have asked for the mail-in ballots.

Listeners can tune in on AM 980, 101.1 FM HD2 and the Radioplayer Canada app.

It will also be streamed live here on our website and on the 980 CKNW Facebook page.

— With files from Global News

© 2020 The Canadian Press
