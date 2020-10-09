Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CKNW

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Politics

B.C. election: CKNW leaders’ debate set for Oct. 15

By Alan Regan CKNW
Posted October 9, 2020 6:36 pm
NDP Leader John Horgan, Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson and Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau will take part in a leaders' debate on Oct. 15.
NDP Leader John Horgan, Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson and Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau will take part in a leaders' debate on Oct. 15.

The leaders of the three biggest political parties in British Columbia will participate in a leaders’ debate on 980 CKNW next week.

Mornings With Simi host Simi Sara will moderate the hour-long discussion set for Thursday, Oct. 15, at 10 a.m. PT.

Read more: B.C. election 2020 promise tracker: What the major parties are pledging

The debate will take place nine days ahead of the Oct. 24 provincial election.

Listeners can email their questions for BC NDP Leader John Horgan, BC Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson and BC Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau to programming@cknw.com.

Due to COVID-19 health guidelines, the event will not take place in studio as usual. The three leaders will be connected via a video teleconference line.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'The geography and politics of big-money election promises' The geography and politics of big-money election promises
The geography and politics of big-money election promises

It will be the second of just two leaders’ debates in the campaign. A televised debate is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 6:30 p.m. PT.

Listeners can tune in on AM 980, 101.1 FM HD2 and the Radioplayer Canada app.

It will also be streamed live here on our website and on the 980 CKNW Facebook page.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
John HorganBC NDPBC electionBC LiberalsBC votesBC election 2020Andrew WilkinsonBC Green PartySonia FurstenauElection debateBC election debateradio debateBC election radio debate
Flyers
More weekly flyers