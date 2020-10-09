B.C. election: CKNW leaders’ debate set for Oct. 15

Send this page to someone via email

The leaders of the three biggest political parties in British Columbia will participate in a leaders’ debate on 980 CKNW next week.

Mornings With Simi host Simi Sara will moderate the hour-long discussion set for Thursday, Oct. 15, at 10 a.m. PT.

The debate will take place nine days ahead of the Oct. 24 provincial election.

Listeners can email their questions for BC NDP Leader John Horgan, BC Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson and BC Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau to programming@cknw.com.

Due to COVID-19 health guidelines, the event will not take place in studio as usual. The three leaders will be connected via a video teleconference line.

It will be the second of just two leaders’ debates in the campaign. A televised debate is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 6:30 p.m. PT.

Listeners can tune in on AM 980, 101.1 FM HD2 and the Radioplayer Canada app.

It will also be streamed live here on our website and on the 980 CKNW Facebook page.