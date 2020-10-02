Menu

Politics

B.C. election: Leaders’ debate set for Oct. 13

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted October 2, 2020 3:11 pm
NDP Leader John Horgan, Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson and Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau will take part in a televised leaders' debate on Oct. 13.
The leaders of B.C.’s three largest political parties will take part in a debate on Oct. 13.

The 90-minute debate, which will be broadcast live from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., will feature NDP Leader John Horgan, Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson and Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau.

The debate will take place 11 days ahead of the Oct. 24 election to give British Columbians time to vote by mail.

Read more: B.C. election 2020: How to vote during a pandemic

Shachi Kurl of the Angus Reid Institute will be the moderator.

The debate will not take place in front of a live audience due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The location of the debate will be strictly controlled and participants will follow public health guidelines.

There will be direct questions to the candidates about current issues in B.C. as well as head-to-head debate between the individual party leaders.

The broadcast will be carried live by a consortium of radio and television stations, including on Global News, BC1, globalnews.ca, the Global BC Facebook page and CKNW.

