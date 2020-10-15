Calgary police make arrest following weapons call in Windsor Park

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police took one man into custody on Wednesday after responding to calls about a man firing a gun from the balcony of an apartment complex in Windsor Park.

The Calgary Police Service’s tactical unit surrounded the building on 57 Avenue Southwest just after 9 p.m.

Police evacuated residents from the other apartments before dealing with the suspect.

About an hour and a half later, officers were able to take one person into custody.

It’s expected more information about the incident will be released by police once the suspect is formally charged.

Story continues below advertisement