Calgary police make arrest following weapons call in Windsor Park

Calgary police took one man into custody on Wednesday after responding to calls about a man firing a gun from the balcony of an apartment complex in Windsor Park.
The Calgary Police Service’s tactical unit surrounded the building on 57 Avenue Southwest just after 9 p.m.
Police evacuated residents from the other apartments before dealing with the suspect.
Trending Stories
About an hour and a half later, officers were able to take one person into custody.
It’s expected more information about the incident will be released by police once the suspect is formally charged.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments