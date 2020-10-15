Menu

Crime

Calgary police make arrest following weapons call in Windsor Park

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted October 15, 2020 9:03 am
Click to play video 'Tactical unit takes man into custody in Windsor Park' Tactical unit takes man into custody in Windsor Park
Calgary police took a man into custody on Oct. 14 following a weapons complaint in the community of Windsor Park.

Calgary police took one man into custody on Wednesday after responding to calls about a man firing a gun from the balcony of an apartment complex in Windsor Park.

The Calgary Police Service’s tactical unit surrounded the building on 57 Avenue Southwest just after 9 p.m.

Police evacuated residents from the other apartments before dealing with the suspect.

Read more: Man charged after Calgary police seize drugs, weapons from speeding vehicle

About an hour and a half later, officers were able to take one person into custody.

It’s expected more information about the incident will be released by police once the suspect is formally charged.

