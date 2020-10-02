Menu

Crime

Man charged after Calgary police seize drugs, weapons from speeding vehicle

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted October 2, 2020 12:30 pm
A file photo of crack cocaine.
A file photo of crack cocaine. Getty Images

Calgary police have arrested one man after a cache of weapons and drugs were seized from a vehicle caught speeding on John Laurie Boulevard.

In a Friday news release, police said officers pulled the vehicle over as it travelled eastbound on near 14 Street Northwest on the evening of Wednesday, Sept. 16.

Though the vehicle pulled over to the side of the road, once officers approached the vehicle on foot the driver sped away, police said.

Trending Stories

Read more: 2 ‘suspected drug dealers’ arrested in northwest Calgary drug bust: ALERT

Police later spotted the vehicle turn south onto Centre Street from McKnight Boulevard, at which time the man pulled over, exited the car and started walking away.

Police said officers detained the man, seizing the following items from the vehicle:

  • CO2 pellet gun, which police say was almost indistinguishable from a semi-automatic Glock pistol
  • bear spray
  • machete
  • electrical stun gun
  • body armour
  • crack cocaine with an approximate street value of $2,300
  • methamphetamine with an approximate street value of $700
  • $3,495 in cash

Simranjot Sandher, 18, is charged with numerous drug and weapons-related offences.

