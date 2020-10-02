Man charged after Calgary police seize drugs, weapons from speeding vehicle

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police have arrested one man after a cache of weapons and drugs were seized from a vehicle caught speeding on John Laurie Boulevard.

In a Friday news release, police said officers pulled the vehicle over as it travelled eastbound on near 14 Street Northwest on the evening of Wednesday, Sept. 16.

Though the vehicle pulled over to the side of the road, once officers approached the vehicle on foot the driver sped away, police said.

Police later spotted the vehicle turn south onto Centre Street from McKnight Boulevard, at which time the man pulled over, exited the car and started walking away.

Police said officers detained the man, seizing the following items from the vehicle:

Story continues below advertisement

CO2 pellet gun, which police say was almost indistinguishable from a semi-automatic Glock pistol

bear spray

machete

electrical stun gun

body armour

crack cocaine with an approximate street value of $2,300

methamphetamine with an approximate street value of $700

$3,495 in cash

Simranjot Sandher, 18, is charged with numerous drug and weapons-related offences.