2 ‘suspected drug dealers’ arrested in northwest Calgary drug bust: ALERT

A man and woman from Calgary have been arrested after $112,000 worth of drugs and cash were seized from a home in the city’s northwest.

On Aug. 27, the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) initiated a search of a home in the Panorama Hills neighbourhood.

Officials said a large amount of drugs were seized from the property, including 1,075 grams of methamphetamine, 164 grams of suspected fentanyl and 24 grams of cocaine.

ALERT said various illicit prescription pills, cannabis and more than $7,000 cash was also seized.

The law enforcement agency said “suspected drug dealers” 57-year-old To Sang Wong and 41-year-old Thao Le, were arrested on scene.

Both Wong and Le are facing several charges, including possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime.

ALERT said Wong was also arrested in January for similar drug trafficking offences.

“ALERT relies on criminal intelligence, and once we received information that this suspect was back in business, we acted quickly to make an arrest,” Staff Sgt. Jeff Ringelberg with ALERT Calgary said in a news release Tuesday.

Anyone who suspects drug or gang activity in their community is asked to call the local police department or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.