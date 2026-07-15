Youth arrested after alleged threats against LGBTQ2 event: Halifax RCMP

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Police in the Halifax area say investigators have arrested a youth for allegedly making violent threats against a “specific upcoming 2SLGBTQIA+ community event.”

RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment say in a Wednesday release that the youth was arrested on Saturday and is facing charges related to hate propaganda and making threats.

Police say investigators had received information about the threats the previous day.

In addition to the threats of violence against the upcoming event, RCMP allege the youth made other comments at another time that “promoted hatred of a different identifiable group.”

RCMP say the youth has been released on conditions pending an upcoming court appearance.

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“Two conditions imposed in the interest of public safety prohibit the youth from entering the geographical boundaries of the community where the event is to take place and from attending organized public gatherings exceeding a specified number of people,” RCMP note.

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RCMP say they have been in contact with event organizers to discuss safety concerns, and are also working with Halifax Regional Police since the event is in that force’s jurisdiction.

Halifax Pride Festival runs from July 16 to 26. Global News has reached out for comment.

“The RCMP takes all reports of hate-motivated incidents and hate crimes seriously,” RCMP add.

“Nova Scotians are asked to report behaviour that appears motivated by bias, prejudice, or hostility to their nearest RCMP detachment or local police.”