Calgary man charged after guns, drugs seized from 2 homes: police

Police say guns, fentanyl, cocaine and meth were seized from two Calgary homes during a raid last month.
Officers searched the homes in Queensland and Panorama Hills on Jan. 23 during a joint investigation involving Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) in Calgary and Medicine Hat.
According to ALERT, the drugs that were seized included:
- 2,340 grams of methamphetamine
- 903 grams of fentanyl
- 212 grams of cocaine
- 912 grams of a cocaine buffing agent
- 6,103 grams of cannabis
In addition, ALERT said officers found four firearms, 304 cartons of contraband cigarettes and $90,425 in cash.
One person was arrested, who ALERT alleges was involved in drug trafficking in the Calgary area.
“We believe this individual may have also been involved in supplying drugs to surrounding communities,” Insp. Shawn Wallace said. “This is a great example of how our ALERT teams share intelligence and provide coverage across the entire province to stamp out complex organized crime threats.”
To Sang Wong, 56, has been charged with a number of drug-trafficking and firearms-related offences.
Members of the public who suspect drug or gang activity in their community can call local police or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.
