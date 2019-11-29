Menu

Crime

$300,000 in meth, fentanyl and cocaine seized in Calgary drug bust: ALERT

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted November 29, 2019 1:53 pm
Updated November 29, 2019 1:56 pm
The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) has charged three people following the seizure of over $300,000 worth of drugs.

The people were arrested at a home in the Calgary neighbourhood of Riverbend on Nov. 13, according to ALERT.

READ MORE: Teens from Scotland charged in Edmonton, Calgary school ‘swatting’ incidents

In total, ALERT said 1.3 kilograms of methamphetamine, 255 grams of fentanyl and 1.2 kilograms of cocaine were seized, in addition to a cocaine buffing agent, $42,887 in cash and a loaded, sawed-off shotgun.

ALERT said it will submit the firearm for forensic testing to determine if it was used in any other crimes.

Story continues below advertisement

In total, 27-year-old Leslie Ma, 36-year-old Vincent Ma and 26-year-old Anny Vo are facing 28 drug- and weapon-related charges.

ALERT’s organized crime unit worked with the Calgary Police Service and the Medicine Hat Police Service on the investigation.

Calgary crimeFentanylCocaineAlberta crimeMethALERTMedicine HatDrug SeizureAlberta Law Enforcement Response TeamsCalgary drug seizureOpiodsCalgary drug bustCalgary Riverbend
