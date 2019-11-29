$300,000 in meth, fentanyl and cocaine seized in Calgary drug bust: ALERT

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) has charged three people following the seizure of over $300,000 worth of drugs.

The people were arrested at a home in the Calgary neighbourhood of Riverbend on Nov. 13, according to ALERT.

In total, ALERT said 1.3 kilograms of methamphetamine, 255 grams of fentanyl and 1.2 kilograms of cocaine were seized, in addition to a cocaine buffing agent, $42,887 in cash and a loaded, sawed-off shotgun.

Methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cocaine worth an estimated $300,000 were seized following an ALERT Calgary investigation. ALERT

ALERT said it will submit the firearm for forensic testing to determine if it was used in any other crimes.

Story continues below advertisement

In total, 27-year-old Leslie Ma, 36-year-old Vincent Ma and 26-year-old Anny Vo are facing 28 drug- and weapon-related charges.

Methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cocaine worth an estimated $300,000 were seized following an ALERT Calgary investigation. ALERT

ALERT’s organized crime unit worked with the Calgary Police Service and the Medicine Hat Police Service on the investigation.