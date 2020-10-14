Coronavirus outbreak declared at Harbour Landing School in Regina

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) declared a coronavirus outbreak at Harbour Landing Elementary School in Regina on Tuesday.

Regina Public Schools (RPS) said two students have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The two affected classrooms at the school are closed and students will participate in remote learning until Oct. 21, which officials say is 14 days from the point of the last contact with the infected students.

RPS said families in the affect classrooms were notified on Tuesday to pick up their children. All other families at the school were informed of the positive cases by letter.

All other classes at the school remain open and RPS said the school has been cleaned and sanitized as per public health requirements.

Any individual, student or staff member who considered a direct contact has been or will be contacted by Saskatchewan Health Authority, the school division said.

Anyone developing symptoms are being asked to self-isolate at home and call HealthLine 811 to arrange for testing.

RPS said it will continue to act quickly to inform parents and to minimize the health and safety risk to students and staff caused by COVID-19.

Officials said actions could include closing a school or a classroom for a short period of time, or for the required 14 days, which are made by the school division in consultation with public health.

1:28 Sask. reports 34 active COVID-19 cases in children, youth during 3rd week of school Sask. reports 34 active COVID-19 cases in children, youth during 3rd week of school

