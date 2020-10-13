Prince Albert, Sask. classroom temporarily moves to online learning after coronavirus case

Send this page to someone via email

Students in a Prince Albert, Sask., classroom are switching to online learning following a positive novel coronavirus test.

The Prince Albert Catholic School Division said the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) identified the case in an individual at École St. Anne School on Oct. 11.

Read more: Father Vachon School in Saskatoon temporarily moves to online learning after coronavirus case

​​​The case being investigated is linked to an outbreak within the city and was not school-acquired, according to a press release.

School officials said the classroom impacted by this case, barring any other cases, is now required to isolate until Oct. 22 and will begin online learning.

Prince Albert Catholic School Division said École St. Anne School will resume in-person classes while maintaining safety protocols that are in place. As of noon Tuesday, no outbreak has been declared at the elementary school.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Classes to resume at Winston Knoll Collegiate in Regina after positive coronavirus case

The SHA has notified the general public about a potential COVID-19 exposure at a playground located at the school’s address where a person or persons attended while likely infectious from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 4.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

According to its website, École St. Anne School is a kindergarten-to-Grade 8 school offering both a French immersion and English program. It also offers two pre-kindergarten programs for three- and four-year-olds.

1:28 Sask. reports 34 active COVID-19 cases in children, youth during 3rd week of school Sask. reports 34 active COVID-19 cases in children, youth during 3rd week of school

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

Related News Outbreaks and potential COVID-19 exposures in Saskatchewan for the past 2 weeks