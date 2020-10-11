Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Sports

Winnipeg Jets sign defenseman Derek Forbort to one-year contract

By Skylar Peters Global News
Posted October 11, 2020 1:35 pm
Los Angeles Kings defenseman Derek Forbort, left, celebrates his goal with defenseman Drew Doughty during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Edmonton Oilers, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016, in Los Angeles.
Los Angeles Kings defenseman Derek Forbort, left, celebrates his goal with defenseman Drew Doughty during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Edmonton Oilers, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016, in Los Angeles. AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

The Winnipeg Jets have beefed up their blue line on the third day of NHL free agency.

Defenceman Derek Forbort is the newest member of the team — inking a one-year deal worth $1 million on Sunday morning.

The 28-year-old Duluth, Minn., native was a first-round draft pick of the Los Angeles Kings in 2010, at 15th overall.

Read more: Winnipeg Jets sign Tonanato, Thompson, Suess, lose Eakin on Day 2 of free agency

He spent his entire professional career in the Kings organization until last spring when he was traded to the Calgary Flames.

In the shortened 2019-20 season, Forbort played 20 games between L.A. and Calgary — notching one assist and four penalty minutes.

After the Jets signed a trio of players — Nate Thompson, C.J. Suess and Dominic Tonanato — on Saturday, they were left with just over $1 million in cap space.

Forbort’s signing brings them right to the top — with just $27,144 leftover.

Read more: Winnipeg Jets forward Bryan Little won’t play next season after doctor recommendation

With a trio of NHL-level restricted free agents to sign in Jansen Harkens, Sami Niku and Jack Roslovic, the Jets are likely to utilize their ability to go up to 10 per cent over the cap during the off-season.

After longtime centre Bryan Little was advised by doctors not to play next season as he continues his recovery from a head injury, the Jets could gain some cap relief by moving his contract to long-term injured reserve before the start of the season.

NHL Manitoba winnipeg Winnipeg Jets Jets Derek Forbort
