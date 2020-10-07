New rooftop park opens on top of downtown Calgary parkade

Send this page to someone via email

The rooftop of a downtown Calgary parkade has been transformed into the city’s newest public park.

The newly opened space, aptly called High Park, sits on top of the City Centre Parkade at 340 – 10 Ave. S.W. and showcases expansive views east and west including a view of the Calgary Tower.

High Park — which just opened on Monday — spans 90,000 square feet and includes a 200-metre boardwalk, colourful picnic tables, lights and sections of green AstroTurf.

High Park is a new rooftop public park and event space in Calgary's Beltline.

The park was designed by Public City Architecture in partnership with the Beltline Neighbourhoods Association, Beltline Urban Murals Project and the Calgary Parking Authority.

Beltline Neighbourhoods Association president Peter Oliver says the park provides the community with much needed public space.

“There’s a lot of interest right now with some music festivals in using this as sort of an alternative venue during COVID-19 while a lot of our live music venues are closed,” Oliver explained. “It’s a really unique spot that could actually draw visitors to the city to come see a show.”

Oliver noted the space has also piqued the interest of local fitness studios as a potential spot for outdoor classes.

“All the local fitness studios in the area — like yoga, spin, boot camp for the boxing studio across the street – these are all possibilities now for businesses that have had challenges trying to bring people to small studio spaces indoors.”

High Park is a temporary installation open until mid-2021. Oliver said they’re depending on Calgarians to let them know what they like about the project and what they’d like to see changed.

“This is a one-year pilot project with a potential for two one-year extensions and we’re hopeful that from this we can figure out if this is a space that Calgarians want to see made permanent, how they’d like it to evolve, and potentially at the end of three years if there’s some investment to make it a permanent space and to make changes to it that make it even better.”

Genie Doucherty was visiting the park with her grandson for a picnic on Tuesday, and though she liked the space she already had her own ideas for potential improvements.

“It needs gardens,” Doucherty suggested. “This is cool, but it needs a garden to go with it – plants and trees and things that would weather the winter out here.”

To submit your feedback on the project or fill out a survey about the park, visit the Beltline Neighbourhoods Association’s website.

How to visit High Park

High Park is located on the top decks of the Centre City Parkade at 340 10 Ave S.W. beltlineyyc.ca

High Park is open daily from 7 a.m. – 11 p.m. and can be accessed from through Gulf Canada Square and the +15 Network by taking the elevator or stairs to Level 6.

Additionally, you can also get to the park from the south side of the City Centre Parkade on 10 Avenue by taking the elevator or stairs to Level 6.

– With files from Sarah Offin