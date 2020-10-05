Coronavirus: 4th student at Peterborough’s Adam Scott Collegiate tests positive

Send this page to someone via email

A fourth student at a Peterborough high school has tested positive for COVID-19.

Late last month, three students at the school also tested positive. Peterborough Public Health said those cases were known to each other and were linked to travel. The trio had mild symptoms.

The health unit confirms with Global News Peterborough that the newest case is also a student.

In the newest case, Gray says the individual will remain at home in quarantine until the health unit advises they may return to school.

“We are working closely with the health unit to identify close contacts who may have been exposed to the individual while they were infectious,” stated Gray on the school’s website. “The health unit has directed us to dismiss some students, and we have contacted families to pick them up.

“The health unit is calling these close contacts directly today and advising them as to any next steps they must take, such as self-isolation and/or testing.”

Gray said the school remains open and an outbreak has not been declared since there must be evidence that the transmission occurred within the school.

Staff and students who were contacted by the school or health unit will remain home. All others should continue to attend the school, Gray said.

Gray said starting Monday night, the building will be disinfected with an electro-static sprayer as an addition to the daily cleaning protocols.

“The Clorox Total 360 System is approved for use against the virus that causes COVID-19; it kills cold and flu viruses, MRSA and norovirus in two minutes or less, kills 99.9 per cent of bacteria in five seconds and can even sanitize soft surfaces,” he said.

“It has been used effectively in schools and other education settings for several years. Schools are disinfected on a regular basis, and schools with positive COVID-19 cases will be prioritized for immediate disinfection.”

The Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board also has one reported case of COVID-19 at Highland Heights Public School in Peterborough.

