One COVID-19 case confirmed at Highland Heights in Peterborough, school remains open

One case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at Highland Heights Public School in Peterborough, Ont., on Thursday morning, according to the Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board.

KPRDSB sent out a letter penned by the school principal to parents and staff on Oct. 1, saying they were informed by Peterborough Public Health of the case that same day. Some families were notified to pick up their children from school, under a directive from the health unit.

The school board says the individual who tested positive will remain at home until the health unit advises they may return to school. They are working closely with the health unit to identify all close contacts, who will be notified by the health units on what steps they should take, such as self-isolation or testing.

The identity of the individual who tested positive is protected under privacy legislation, the school board said.

In the letter, the school board also noted that a positive case does not mean the individual contracted the virus at the school, but that they may have been exposed somewhere else in the community.

KPRDSB also said Highland Heights is still open, and that students should continue to attend school, unless they’ve been contacted by the school or the health unit.

Meanwhile, staff and students who do not receive a call from the health unit are being asked to continue to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19; including completing the daily self-assessment for symptoms.

According to the school board, the school will be thoroughly disinfected and cleaned Thursday evening. High-touch surfaces will be cleaned and disinfected as usual, in addition to the use of an “electro-static sprayer” which is “approved for use against the virus that causes COVID-19.”

The school board says it will continue to follow all health recommendations, including thorough cleaning and disinfecting of all areas, as well as encouraging frequent handwashing by everyone in the building, wearing masks, and maintaining physical distancing.

