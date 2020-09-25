COVID-19: No outbreak declared after 3 students at Peterborough’s Adam Scott Collegiate test positive

Health officials are not declaring an outbreak after three students at a Peterborough high school tested positive for COVID-19.

Peterborough Public Health says it was informed on Thursday afternoon that three students at Adam Scott Vocational Institute and Intermediate School tested positive for COVID-19.

“Fortunately the illnesses are mild and all three are recovering at home in self-isolation,” said medical officer of health Dr. Rosana Salvaterra on Friday morning.

During the joint media conference with the Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board, Salvaterra said the three students are considered “low-risk” who are “known to each other” and that the cases are linked to recent travel outside Peterborough.

“We have seen that consistently over the last few weeks — travel continues to be a risk for acquisition,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

Salvaterra would not provide any other specific details about the individuals, but noted two of three students did attend the school with flu-like symptoms before getting a test for COVID-19. The other developed symptoms on the weekend.

2:00 Coronavirus: Ford addresses concern about COVID-19 testing capacities in southwestern Ontario Coronavirus: Ford addresses concern about COVID-19 testing capacities in southwestern Ontario

She said an outbreak was not declared because health officials don’t believe acquisition of the coronavirus or transmission of the virus occurred in the north-end school. As a result, the health unit advised the school could safely open on Friday.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“We are still early in the investigation but at this time we do not believe transmission was in the school,” said Salvaterra. “These cases are known to each other and have contact outside the school setting. For this reason, we have not declared an outbreak.”

Story continues below advertisement

She noted that an outbreak at a facility such as a school is only declared if at least two cases show evidence that they were actually transmitted or acquired inside the facility. If there was evidence of transmission, the health unit could choose to close the facility.

“It (closure) certainly isn’t needed here at this time,” said Salvaterra.

Salvaterra said it was determined the three students had spent some time in the school and thus the health unit and school board said by 7:30 p.m. Thursday about 40 staff and student cohorts were identified as possible “hybrid contacts.” All but three individuals were contacted last night and the remainder were reached early Friday morning to not attend the school, she said.

“At minimum, all these people have been asked to self-isolate — usually 14 days,” said Salvaterra. “The close contacts who have had ongoing exposure to these cases will be asked to be tested right away.”

Read more: Canada schools debate removing common cold symptoms from coronavirus checklist

She said the others will be asked to wait five to ten days after exposure to go for testing.

Salvaterra said if there is further evidence of transmission, students, staff and all families will be immediately contacted.

Story continues below advertisement

“Until then life is normal — as normal as it can be during a pandemic,” Salvaterra adding the importance of continuing to self-monitor for symptoms, practise physical distancing and hand hygiene and wear a face mask when required or distance can’t be maintained.

“Let’s stay calm and let’s stay smart — I do not wish to see a rush on testing, especially to the drive-thru site,” she added.

Diane Lloyd, school board chairperson, and Jennifer Leclerc, the school board’s education director, said student and staff safety remains a top priority.

“We want to reassure parents and staff that we take our responsibility very seriously for the safety of all of our students and staff,” said Lloyd. “We also appreciate parents and students are anxious — that’s understandable. We have strong safety measures in place that we continue to refine each day.

“Our schools are safe places to be and we have students and staff at Adam Scott this morning,” she said.

More to come.

Story continues below advertisement