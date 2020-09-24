Coronavirus: 3 confirmed cases reported at Peterborough high school

Send this page to someone via email

Three cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed at Adam Scott Collegiate and Vocational Institute in Peterborough, the region’s school board announced Thursday night.

According to the Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board, information has been sent to all families. The school is working with Peterborough Public Health to get in touch with close contacts and advising of any necessary steps or precautions.

“Peterborough Public Health is not declaring an outbreak at the school at this time, because it is not believed that these cases were transmitted through the school,” said principal Wilf Gray in his letter to families.

No details yet on whether all three cases are students or if any staff are involved.

There are 3 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Adam Scott CVI @ASCVI_SAC. Information has been sent to all families. @Ptbohealth is calling close contacts directly tonight and advising them as to any next steps they must take. Individuals not contacted may continue to attend school. — KPRDSB (@kprschools) September 25, 2020

In a tweet, the school board stated any individual not contacted may continue to attend school.

Gray is advising if a parent or student develops any flu-like symptoms to immediately self-isolate at home, and contact your health care provider or health unit.

“We will continue to follow all health recommendations, including thorough cleaning and disinfecting of all areas; frequent and proper handwashing by everyone in the building; wearing masks; maintaining physical distancing to the fullest extent possible, and following any other steps directed by the health unit,” he said.

On Thursday, the health unit reported four new cases of COVID-19, the largest single-day increase since the spring. There are now 116 cases overall since the pandemic was declared in March.

