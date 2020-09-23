Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Education minister says Ontario to review COVID-19 symptoms list for schools

By Staff The Canadian Press
Coronavirus: What parents need to know about sending kids to school in cold, flu season
WATCH ABOVE: With school back in session and the number of cases of COVID-19 rising and so is concern among families. Health experts say students with viral symptoms must stay home, but as Caryn Lieberman reports that brings a new layer of anxiety for parents.

TORONTO – Ontario’s education minister says he is considering shortening the list of COVID-19 symptoms that require kids to stay home from school.

Stephen Lecce says he is working with the province’s medical officials to consider possible changes to the list.

Read more: Coronavirus: TDSB turning to supply teachers as it rushes to hire for online classes

British Columbia shortened its list earlier this week by removing 10 symptoms, prompting Ontario to review the data behind that decision.

Officials in B.C. removed symptoms such as a sore throat, runny nose, and headaches from their list.

Coronavirus: Ontario hires more than 500 public health nurses to help out in schools
Coronavirus: Ontario hires more than 500 public health nurses to help out in schools

Ontario’s school reopening plan requires parents to screen their children for COVID-19 symptoms and keep them home if they display signs of the virus.

Students are permitted to return to class when they no longer display symptoms.

CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus CasesOntario EducationStephen LecceOntario schools COVID-19
