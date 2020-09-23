Coronavirus: Education minister says Ontario to review COVID-19 symptoms list for schools

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – Ontario’s education minister says he is considering shortening the list of COVID-19 symptoms that require kids to stay home from school.

Stephen Lecce says he is working with the province’s medical officials to consider possible changes to the list.

British Columbia shortened its list earlier this week by removing 10 symptoms, prompting Ontario to review the data behind that decision.

Officials in B.C. removed symptoms such as a sore throat, runny nose, and headaches from their list.

Ontario’s school reopening plan requires parents to screen their children for COVID-19 symptoms and keep them home if they display signs of the virus.

Students are permitted to return to class when they no longer display symptoms.